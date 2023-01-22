AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- The filing period for Amarillo’s and Canyon’s upcoming municipal elections is open. For those interested in running for a local office this May, the deadline to file is Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m.
- Governor Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick are sworn in for a third term last week at the State Capital.
- Amarillo City Council member Freda Powell made the announcement at the City Hall Council Chambers Wednesday.
- There is only one thing state lawmakers are required to do in their regular sessions, pass a budget.
- The country was projected to hit its debt limit today and there could be serious economic consequences if lawmakers don’t raise that limit.
- U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson announced his appointment to serve on the house agriculture committee last week.
- Ending holiday, “Confederate Heroes Day” was celebrated by the Texas Capitol last week.
- Community members gathered on Monday in Amarillo to celebrate the life and legacy of the reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King jr. with a parade and city-wide celebration.
- Lawmakers reacting president Biden is facing growing pressure following the discovery of additional pages of classified documents in his Delaware home.
- In a tragic update with a local tie, at least 44 people were killed in a Russian missile attack at an apartment building in the city of Dnipro in Ukraine last weekend. In December, the city council voted for Amarillo to become a sister city with that city, Dnipro.