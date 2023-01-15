AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

  • The Texas legislature convened for the 88th time this week.
  • All of our local state lawmakers were sworn in Including new state senator Kevin sparks.
  • The Amarillo City Council approves a resolution designating “neighborhood empowerment zones.”
  • The City of Amarillo is looking for volunteers to conduct this year’s point-in-time count. 
  • Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare say they need help filling positions to ensure they can fulfill their mission. 
  • Amarillo National Bank released its 2023 economic forecast, this week.
  • The Canyon is still working to bring a new accessible park to the city the Canyon ISD school board votes to accept the resignation of Randy Darnell.
  • President Joe Biden is in the hot seat as more classified documents from his time as vice possession.  There now is a special counsel appointed to investigate those classified documents and whether they were mishandled.
  • Getting your kicks on Route 66 As plans to celebrate the iconic highway’s 100 years are coming together.