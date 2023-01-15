AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- The Texas legislature convened for the 88th time this week.
- All of our local state lawmakers were sworn in Including new state senator Kevin sparks.
- The Amarillo City Council approves a resolution designating “neighborhood empowerment zones.”
- The City of Amarillo is looking for volunteers to conduct this year’s point-in-time count.
- Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare say they need help filling positions to ensure they can fulfill their mission.
- Amarillo National Bank released its 2023 economic forecast, this week.
- The Canyon is still working to bring a new accessible park to the city the Canyon ISD school board votes to accept the resignation of Randy Darnell.
- President Joe Biden is in the hot seat as more classified documents from his time as vice possession. There now is a special counsel appointed to investigate those classified documents and whether they were mishandled.
- Getting your kicks on Route 66 As plans to celebrate the iconic highway’s 100 years are coming together.