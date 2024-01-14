AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On the Jan. 14 episode of Politics Today on KAMR Local 4 News, Anchor and Reporter Jack Kessler reviewed multiple recent political developments and topics of interest in the Amarillo area.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Kessler discusses during the show:

Amarillo City Council has several updates this week, we’ll break down what was approved during Tuesday’s meeting.

Potter County commissioners had their first meeting of the year and gave us an update on the Potter County Court’s building.

On the first of the year, several new laws went into effect in the Lone Star state. One of those laws was House Bill 47-58 or the Protecting Children from Electronic Cigarette Advertising Act.

The Amarillo Public Library hired a library case manager to help meet the needs of the members of the community facing homelessness loss of benefits and other social services.

The New Mexico Environment Department has announced it will offer voluntary P-FAS testing for people in Clovis near Cannon Air Force Base and for base personnel.

New Mexico House Republicans are pushing a new initiative for scholarship tax credits aimed at improving the state’s education standing.

