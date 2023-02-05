AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Andy Justus discusses during the show:

Less than two weeks left before just less than two weeks left before the 30-day filing period for the city of Amarillo municipal election.

An Amarillo man is one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the ATF Hear from him

A new ATF ruling on pistols with stabilizing braces.

Officials with the city of Amarillo recently announced that Amarillo City Transit will offer a reduced monthly pass for certain members of the Amarillo community beginning in February.

As travelers continue to wait for refunds the department of transportation is investigating whether the airline broke the law.

The city of Amarillo held a public ceremony to honor the late Columbia shuttle commander Rick’s Husband at the airport which bears his name.

Gov. Greg Abbott visited the southern border, how he says Texas is increasing border security.