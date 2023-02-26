AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The local economy is standing out among cities across the country.

The North Heights Advisory Association hosted a meeting to hear input about how to revitalize the community.

The Anti-Abortion Group has asked judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk. To order the Food and Drug Administration to pull a pill used in medication abortions off the market.

The changes to Amarillo’s homeless population.

Jackie Kingston interviews state Representative Ken King as we discuss what’s on the agenda for the 88th session.

Hear what state Representative Four Price had to say about mental health and school safety priorities in this session.

The election is just around the corner and the latest update from last week is that candidates drew for their place on the ballot.

