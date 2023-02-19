AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The City of Amarillo breaks ground on the new city hall building

The 30-day filing period for the city of Amarillo Municipal election has ended.

City Councilmember Place One Cole Stanley announced his intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

Two-weekend protests in downtown Amarillo last week responding to a lawsuit filed on November 18th, 20-22.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said death row inmate Hank Skinner died at a hospital Thursday.

Texas gov. Greg Abbott gave his State of the State address Thursday night

A group of Texas democratic senators says it’s time to do more to prevent more gun-related tragedies.

Crossbar Ranch has more on how those in the community are working to open the land for recreation.