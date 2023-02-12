AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Andy Justus discusses during the show:
- Amarillo will have a potentially new city council after the May election.
- Homeless Heroes are sharing their plan for a tiny home project for homeless veterans
- List of people running for office so far, Including places that didn’t have any new additions, this week.
- City manager Jared Miller says the money to subsidize maintenance operations–will continue to come from hotel occupancy tax revenue.
- Committee appointments have been announced in the texas house of representatives and senate
- Governor Abbott is working to ban Tiktok in texas
- Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died in new with kidney cancer. That’s according to family members and professional associates one of his lasting accomplishments
- John Balentine was executed more than 25 years after he was convicted of the murders of three teens in Amarillo.
- The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety suggested Thursday two DPS employees previously disciplined for their response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde will be the only employees disciplined.
- Politics Today’s Roushell Hamilton jr. got a chance to visit with Colonel Terence Taylor
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.