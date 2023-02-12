AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Andy Justus discusses during the show:

  • Amarillo will have a potentially new city council after the May election.
  • Homeless Heroes are sharing their plan for a tiny home project for homeless veterans
  • List of people running for office so far, Including places that didn’t have any new additions, this week.
  • City manager Jared Miller says the money to subsidize maintenance operations–will continue to come from hotel occupancy tax revenue.
  • Committee appointments have been announced in the texas house of representatives and senate
  • Governor Abbott is working to ban Tiktok in texas
  • Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died in new with kidney cancer. That’s according to family members and professional associates one of his lasting accomplishments
  • John Balentine was executed more than 25 years after he was convicted of the murders of three teens in Amarillo.
  • Politics Today’s Roushell Hamilton jr. got a chance to visit with Colonel Terence Taylor

