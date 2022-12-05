AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

After a widely-circulated letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson regarding a drag show planned for Nov. 29, the show itself drew both protestors and counter-protestors to its venue.

Senators on Tuesday passed legislation cementing federal protections for same-sex marriage, a historic step that follows months of bipartisan negotiations and puts the landmark bill just steps away from becoming law.

According to documents filed Wednesday afternoon in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County, retired Judge William Sowder denied the respective motions to modify from both the city of Amarillo and Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit.

