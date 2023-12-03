AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Mya Clark discusses during the show:
- Amarillo ISD hosted a meeting at Park Hills regarding community members who say closing the school will be detrimental to the area.
- New details about a ransomware attack impacting BSA Health System specialists’ work to restore information.
- Amarillo Police Department began its annual leadership and field training officer school, last week here’s details about what officers are learning and how it will impact citizens.
- The Mayor of Portales announced he is stepping down last week. According to the city of Portales, Ronald Jackson announced he is stepping down for health reasons.
- Pantex was recognized for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. That recognition comes from Pantex purchasing more than 7,000 products which a equivalent to taking more than 200 passenger cars off the road for a year.
- West Texas A&M University is going to be the new home of Amarillo’s Texas A&M AgriLife research and extension office.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.