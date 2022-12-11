AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with deatils of stories that are discussed by Jackie Kingston during the show:

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will not be running for re-election, according to an announcement on her Facebook page.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced a list of priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

US Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas-District 13 commented on the recent decision by the US Army surrounding Bell Textron.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts will be sent a total of $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for December, an increase of around 12% from December 2021

The city of Amarillo’s Utility Billing Department’s payment process has continued to be delayed because of “an unforeseen issue” in the process of an upgrade to the Tyler Technologies Munis software the city uses for the department.