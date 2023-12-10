AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Bell Helicopter update as the military grounds the entire fleet of CV-22 Ospreys.

For the first time since Roe V. Wade was deemed unconstitutional a pregnant woman in Texas was granted access to abortion care.

Texas’s fourth special legislative session recap.

Billions of dollars for public schools are left on the table. that includes 800 million that is supposed to go to school districts to help pay for new safety requirements under legislation passed in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves has died according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office reeves passed away in Santa Fe while attending training.

Two researchers from West Texas A&M University received a multi-thousand dollar grant.