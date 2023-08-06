AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The former president wasn’t the only politician in court last week we’ll tell you the latest update in one of the cases against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A legal battle is ongoing over new buoy borders at the Rio Grand we’ll take you to the border to see how some are being impacted.

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted, again sealed indictment was handed down against him in the grand jury investigation of his attempts to overturn the 20-20 election.

U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson was temporally detained at the White Deer rodeo that is according to Jackson’s office says he was at the rodeo when asked to assist in a medical emergency before first responders arrived.

The country reverts to pre-pandemic rules for Medicaid coverage, texas may have kicked about 80 thousand of people off their health insurance by mistake.

Lots of decisions were made at the Amarillo city council meeting possible cuts to the city’s libraries were a hot topic during public comment.

The City of Amarillo has a new online payment portal for residents. officials say “PAYAMA” will offer a quick and easy way to pay water bills.

A mosquito pool in the Canyon has tested positive for the West Nile virus here’s tips on how to stay safe.

Cannon Air Force Base has announced 300 to 350 special operations personnel will be transferred out of the base.