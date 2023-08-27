AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Amarillo High School goes on lockdown after a bomb threat just days into the school year. Then, it was Canyon ISD the next day Dumas and Dalhart school districts also reported threats to security.

The Amarillo City Council is parting ways with now-former Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.

According to Mayor Cole Stanley making that payment wouldn’t affect tax dollars. Politics Today’s Mya Clark follows the money.

Canyon is trying to figure out how to make sure their schools are compliant. Meeting Canyon officials considered a resolution requiring armed security on campuses.

Last week the city of Amarillo had two budget workshops for the city council. Council members and city staff are discussing and reviewing the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 20-23 20-24.

