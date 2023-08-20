AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- On Wednesday, judges affirmed the 2022 trial judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex project lawsuit between the City of Amarillo and local Businessman Alex Fairly, following both the city and Fairly filing appeals.
- The Amarillo Independent School District said it will be hiring more officers and beginning the process of training and arming school staff.
- On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting and voted to set the maximum proposed property tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024.
- On Wednesday evening, U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington and representatives from U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson’s office hosted a listening session to get feedback for the 2023 Farm Bill re-authorization process.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.