AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

It was the final two days of budget discussions for we have recaps of what was discussed and where the council goes from here.

The city council focused on the potential property tax rate and proposed changes to the next fiscal year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the largest property tax cut bill in state history.

Randall County commissioners’ discussing their tax rate for 20-23 -20-24 Wednesday. three-point-75 percent decrease in the current tax rate.

Another expansion was paid for through a bond election that voters passed a couple of years ago Bushland Independent School District hosted a ribbon cutting at their new elementary school tonight.

Randall County breaking ground on a project partially funded by taxpayers.

Amarillo ISD’s first day of school is just one week away. last night AISD police and Amarillo Police addressed school safety and security measures.

A local family is establishing a new scholars program for rural students. Carl and Marilynn Thoma announced the Thoma Scholars program

Attorneys in Harris County Thursday gave their final arguments in a case that could throw out some election results.

Attorney Dean Boyd cleared the school supply lists of four area teachers with a giveaway.