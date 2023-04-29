AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- A heated city council meeting results in one council member walking out.
- A deep dive into the financial reports for the May election.
- SB 2035 passed out of the state senate on Wednesday by a vote of 20 to 10.
- WT President Dr. Walter Wendler talking to us for the first time after the faculty senate’s vote of no confidence.
- The Polk St Streetscape Improvement Program was awarded.
- The city of Amarillo also broke ground on a transformation park.
- Lawmakers in Austin to bring broadband access to rural communities.
For more details and updates on the May 2023 election, check here:
- Sample ballots for Election Day on the HighPlains
- Early voting locations in Potter and Randall Counties
- MyHighPlains.com Voter Information Guide
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place One
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Two
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Three
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo City Council Place Four
- Meet the May 2023 candidates: Amarillo Mayor