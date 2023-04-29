AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

  • A heated city council meeting results in one council member walking out.
  • A deep dive into the financial reports for the May election. 
  • SB 2035 passed out of the state senate on Wednesday by a vote of 20 to 10.
  • WT President Dr. Walter Wendler talking to us for the first time after the faculty senate’s vote of no confidence.
  • The Polk St Streetscape Improvement Program was awarded.
  • The city of Amarillo also broke ground on a transformation park.
  • Lawmakers in Austin to bring broadband access to rural communities.

