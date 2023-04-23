AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- The Supreme Court made a crucial decision by midnight on Friday regarding the abortion drug Mifepristone.
- House lawmakers to pass a bill to ban transgender athletes from sports.
- Texas capitol, Republican Lawmakers reiterated their support for keeping Texas’ abortion ban one of the strictest in the country.
- State lawmakers Wednesday took one step closer to controlling the books that fill public school library shelves.
- The Texas House also passed a bill that will nullify local ordinances across broad areas of law and give the state sole power to regulate things like business, labor, and natural resources.
- The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District is reporting a small decrease in aquifer levels from last year.
- Panhandle War Memorial Wednesday night, the Missing in America project hosted its annual honor mission at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial where the community gathered to pay respects to Amarillo-area veterans whose cremated remains have been unclaimed.
- Early voting begins on Tuesday and we have been sitting down with the candidates running for mayor and city council.
- Amarillo College wins the 2023 aspen prize. Amarillo College along with a college in California was named the winner this year.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.