AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Kaley Green discusses during the show:
- Amarillo city council approves hotel occupancy tax revenue bonds. What that means for Hodegtown.
- Highland Park ISD has a bond proposition for voters, we’ll take a look at how much money they want to be approved and why.
- Officials from the City of Amarillo got an early start Thursday morning as they got installed field lighting.
- Texas lawmakers in Washington have proposed new legislation that would name the ports to plains corridor Interstate-27.
- A bill signed in New Mexico will give all students access to free and healthy school meals.
- Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for business fraud on a hush-money case.
- The president’s plan would largely do that by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
- Lawmakers in Washington continue to push for more gun laws after the shooting in Tennessee.
- A new bill would require Texas school libraries to ensure books adhere to “Local community values.”
