AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an order in the case involving abortion pills.

Time is running out for free covid-related services. hear a message from local health authorities ahead of the expiration of the public health emergency declaration.

Voters in Pampa ISD will have two bond propositions to consider in the May sixth election, totaling $130 million.

An update to a story we brought you previously the school district approved debt in the form of tax notes two weeks ago.

Amarillo is receiving $69,000 to help resurface tennis courts in city facilities.

The state comptroller has released the latest allocation of more than $900 million worth of sales tax revenue.

Animal agriculture is a driver of the High Plains economy, but there is a shortage of veterinarians in the region.

The Texas House is proposing its own version of education savings accounts.

the FBI arrested an Air National Guardsman in connection with the recent leak of classified Pentagon documents.