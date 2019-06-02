Politics Today: June 2, 2019
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) -- The Texas Legislative session has come to an end. We'll take a look at some of the bills waiting to be signed by Gov. Abbott.
Among those bills are changes to education and teacher pay. A look at who will be seeing pay raises.
Watch all segments of Politics Today above.
More Stories
-
Red light cameras are one step closer to being outlawed in the state…
-
Click here to watch all segments of Politics Today.
-
The councilmembers will serve or the next two years.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-