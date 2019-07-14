Politics Today: July 14, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — President Trump is threatening to veto a bill that would help ag producers affected by PFAS contamination. We talk with local farmer Art Schaap who says the contamination has ruined his livelihood and he needs help now.

When it comes to our homeless population, Amarillo uses a model called “Housing First,” but the city is asking for more ideas as to how to help our homeless neighbors. We’re diving into the upcoming Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness with the mayor herself.

Watch all of Politics Today above.

Mayor Nelson’s full interview: