AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

This week on Politics Today:

As the litigation continues in Potter County surrounding the use of anticipation notes for the Amarillo Civic Center Complex expansion and renovation project, Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly has taken his message to Austin, recently testifying in front of both the Texas House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee along with the Texas Senate Committee on Local Government.

The Amarillo City Council adopted recommendations on Tuesday which were created to serve as a comprehensive road map for growth and development.

During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting the city council approved a wind down agreement with the operating company of the city’s red light cameras, Verra Mobility.

During Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court officially adopted the county’s 2022-23 budget and the fiscal year 2022 tax rate.

Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department recently commented on the delivery of the new, bi-valent, COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media.

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District.

Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools said that no credible threat was found following dismissal from school Wednesday.

The Biden administration narrowly avoided an infrastructure calamity on Thursday by brokering a tentative contract agreement between railroads and their workers, keeping the nation’s rail system intact.

Finding affordable housing is just getting worse in Texas, with some calling it a crisis.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center released a recorded update on the ongoing efforts to address per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

Two weeks from Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet in the Rio Grande Valley for a live debate.