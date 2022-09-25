AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

  • The Amarillo secretary explains why the Civic Center petition is deficient.
  • Changes in the voting process to increase accuracy and efficiency.
  • The only scheduled debate in the Texas race for Governor.
  • House lawmakers passed an election bill aimed at preventing another January 6th.
  • U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson has filed a new bill in Washington asking to pull federal funding from NPR.
  • People in Amarillo got to speak with state officials and lawmakers to learn about the jobs that they do for the Panhandle at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit.
  • Hegar says he came to visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conversation district.
  • The city of Dumas is now a film-friendly Texas Community.
  • Local drivers are paying more for gas than those in other areas this past week.
  • The federal reserve instituted a dramatic interest rate hike of .75%.
  • Lawsuits and criminal investigators are underway after Florida copied Texas.
  • A new pen America report revealed Texas has banned more books from schools than any other state.
  • The two first responders shot at the TRI-State fair Monday night will be honored.