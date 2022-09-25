AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- The Amarillo secretary explains why the Civic Center petition is deficient.
- Changes in the voting process to increase accuracy and efficiency.
- The only scheduled debate in the Texas race for Governor.
- House lawmakers passed an election bill aimed at preventing another January 6th.
- U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson has filed a new bill in Washington asking to pull federal funding from NPR.
- People in Amarillo got to speak with state officials and lawmakers to learn about the jobs that they do for the Panhandle at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit.
- Hegar says he came to visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conversation district.
- The city of Dumas is now a film-friendly Texas Community.
- Local drivers are paying more for gas than those in other areas this past week.
- The federal reserve instituted a dramatic interest rate hike of .75%.
- Lawsuits and criminal investigators are underway after Florida copied Texas.
- A new pen America report revealed Texas has banned more books from schools than any other state.
- The two first responders shot at the TRI-State fair Monday night will be honored.