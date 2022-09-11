AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Topics for Politics Today include:
- The Queen of England the second dies at 96 years old on Thursday, hear reactions from lawmakers and the president.
- The city of Amarillo has approved a new tax rate, and how it will affect next year’s taxes.
- Potter County leaders say the number of evictions in the county is increasing.
- The Amarillo ISD Police Chief has released a statement addressing his affiliation with the Oath Keepers organization.
- Uvalde students return back to school last week after a mass shooting massacre at Robb Elementary.
- Bus migrants around the country are costing taxpayers plenty of money.
- The white house COVID response team says it needs more funding.
- Documents found at Mar-A Largo explained.