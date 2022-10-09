AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- The trial surrounding the Civic Center funding took place last week.
- Parents who lost a child in Uvalde look to push gun law reform.
- Texas Supreme court denied a city of Amarillo appeal ending a six-year workplace dispute involving firefighters.
- A local survivor of the U.S.S. Indianapolis died at age 98 in Amarillo.
- Uvalde hired a school police officer that was under investigation tied into the Uvalde school shooting.
- Texas Governor debate recap.
- President Joe Biden’s pardon of marijuana convictions.
- Texas downtown association Barfield nominated for statewide reward.