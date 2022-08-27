AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- In Amarillo, opinion is divided on whether it is fair and justified to forgive student loan debt, so we asked locals to weigh in.
- Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department is replacing and updating playground equipment at parks across the city, but some parents are unhappy with some of the changes.
- The Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees gathered for a Monday morning special meeting, establishing the budget and the tax rate for the 2022-23 school year.
- The United States Air Force temporarily grounds its CV-22 Osprey fleet. Cannon Air Force Base officials confirmed the stand down to KAMR.
- Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area.
- ASARCO has given an official notice of closure for the Amarillo plant, an employee with ASARCO and local union president confirmed to a reporter with MyHighPlains.com. The plant in Amarillo, which once employed hundreds, is set to close. That announcement was made on Aug. 18.
- Following the June 28 Primary Elections, Oklahoma voters will be able to make their voices heard on Tuesday in the Aug. 23 Primary Runoff Elections. While most of the races focus on state offices, such as Treasurer, Labor Commissioner, or Senator, Texas County voters will be able to vote in the runoff for District 3 Commissioner.
- Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements.
- On Saturday, July 16, 988 linked callers directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, so when someone calls the Lifeline it will connect them to someone you can address their immediate needs.