FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit charging Stanley Szeliga with the murder of Abigail Saldaña alleges a pattern of predatory behavior and stalking prior to the fatal shooting on Highway 183 in Fort Worth on October 26.

Authorities were dispatched to Highway 183 eastbound around 8:40 p.m. on October 26 in reference to a car speeding off the shoulder of the road and into the grass.