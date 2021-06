AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - GasBuddy has reported that over the last week, Amarillo gas prices have risen 11 cents and brought the average price to $2.64/gallon as of June 7.

According to the GasBuddy daily survey of 147 stations in the area, Amarillo gas prices are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.