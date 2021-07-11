Politics Today for July 11, 2021

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rare ‘Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo game sells for $870,000 at auction
Top Stories
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child; lawyer responds
Submerged aircraft that crashed off Hawaii’s coast seen in new photos released by NTSB
Video
Missing NJ woman abducted along with her toddler found dead in Tennessee: officials
Video
Man arrested in California for fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Humboldt Park
Video
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charges of indecency with child; lawyer responds
Top Stories
Braves try to adjust after Acuña’s season-ending injury
20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal
American Sepp Kuss wins Tour de France’s grueling 15th stage
Orlando Magic finalize hiring of new coach Jamahl Mosley
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Tacos & Tequila Fiesta
Video
Top Stories
Local couple combine love of dancing, crazy socks to a make difference
Video
Pitch for Purpose Cornhole Tournament
Video
Paws & Pints at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon
Video
Beautifying the City: Jason Boyett Interviews Shawn Kennedy for Hey Amarillo
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Monster Truck VIP Ticket Experience Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Politics Today for July 11, 2021
Politics Today
Posted:
Jul 11, 2021 / 10:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2021 / 02:35 PM CDT
Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today above.
Video Forecast
Weekend Weather Outlook
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Willy Wonka’ star Gene Wilder agreed to the movie on one condition — but producers had a backup plan
Collapsed Florida building drew visitors, residents from around the globe
Video
At least 1 dead, 99 people unaccounted for after Florida condo collapse
Video
Last supermoon of 2021: ‘Strawberry Moon’ to shine bright Thursday
Former Perryton officer arrested for child pornography pleads guilty
Video
Dozens of Hawaiian baby squid blasted into space for NASA study
Florida town mistakenly sells its water tower