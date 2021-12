AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the pandemic continues and as COVID-19 variants continue to impact various places throughout the country, local doctors are continuing to urge the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially an additional booster dose for those who have already received the initial vaccination series.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC authorized COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in late November, giving those who have received their initial series of either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine the option to receive a boost of protection six months after they received their last dose. Those who received an initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial dose.