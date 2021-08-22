Politics Today for August 22, 2021

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Top Stories
Which states buy the most expensive used cars?
Here are several convenient ways to keep a digital copy of your vaccination card on your phone
Video
Why do school buses have white tops?
People with spinal cord injuries are at risk for more challenges with COVID-19, data shows
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run
Top Stories
Rays place Cruz on COVID-19 injured list; Archer, Choi exit
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19
Nordqvist wins Women’s British Open for 3rd major title
Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Food Boutique “The Mason Jar” Prepares Fan Favorite Dish
Video
Top Stories
Amarillo Resident Wins Teen Universe Texas, Heads on to Represent in Teen Universe Pageant
Video
Big Texan Reaching 10,000th 72oz Steak Challenge Milestone
Video
Wiskey Grills Opening in Pampa, Fulfilling Barbecue Needs
Video
Rich & Dana Make Mango Margaritas from Mexico
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Clear the Shelters
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hometown Heroes
Japan 2020
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Politics Today for August 22, 2021
Politics Today
Posted:
Aug 22, 2021 / 01:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2021 / 01:04 PM CDT
Watch this weeks episode of Politics Today above.
Video Forecast
A much calmer Sunday
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car
Video
Video: Visitor jumps into alligator tank to save attacked handler in Utah
Man forced from cabin after decades of living in woods
Gallery
Taking Up Space: RGV resident gains worldwide SpaceX following, including Musk
‘I am safe, I am loved’: Boy stabbed, set on fire by father adopted by detective
Video
Fed up with giant sinkhole, Missouri man throws ‘pool’ party
Video
Missouri man finds alligator in backyard; turns out to be neighbor’s lost pet
Video