Politics Today: April 11, 2021

Watch this week’s edition of Politics Today above as KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Keenan-Kingston interviews Incumbent Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Mayoral Candidates Carl Karas, Claudette Smith, and Michael Hunt.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- The ‘Great Reshuffling’? 11 percent of Americans say they moved in 2020, survey finds
- ‘I don’t see voter suppression’ – Speaker Dade Phelan defends House Bill 6 from corporate critics
- What happens when women run the economy? We’re about to find out
- Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas dies at 70
- Why are so many catalytic converters being stolen?