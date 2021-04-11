Politics Today: April 11, 2021

Watch this week’s edition of Politics Today above as KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Keenan-Kingston interviews Incumbent Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Mayoral Candidates Carl Karas, Claudette Smith, and Michael Hunt.

