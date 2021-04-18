Politics Today: April 18, 2021

Watch this week’s edition of Politics Today as KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Kingston interviews candidates for Amarillo Councilmember, Places 1-4.
Watch the full interviews as KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Jackie Kingston sits down with candidates for Amarillo Councilmember, Places 1-4.
