League to register voters at AMA-CON

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – League of Women Voters volunteers will staff a voter registration table during the AMA-CON convention in the South Exhibit Hall of the Amarillo Civic Center, 401 S. Buchanan. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 3-4.

“We are excited to participate in AMA-CON again this year,” said Sonya Letson, LWV President. “We invite everyone at the convention who is not already registered or who has moved since receiving their last voter registration card to come by our booth and get registered to vote.”

“We can assist voters from any Texas county, not just Potter or Randall,” she added, “and we’ll also have additional helpful voting information that is nonpartisan. The League does not support any party or candidate, but encourages all citizens to take an active, informed part in their government.”

Those who are registered at least 30 days ahead will be able to cast ballots in the November 5 general election, which includes 10 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution. And in just over 7 months, voters will elect candidates to be their parties’ nominees in the race for U.S. President, as well as in many other races from U.S. Senate down to local elected officials.

The AMA-CON convention is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and raises funds to help the Friends support library projects like the summer reading program, adult reading skills tutoring, genealogy and English as a Second Language classes. The event is geared to comic book, gamers, anime and sci-fi lovers and features several different activities and contests.