The Amarillo Association of Realtors establishes a disaster relief fund from tornadoes to flooding that fund will help recent disasters in our area.

July was the hottest month on record, which the Biden Administration announced they are enacting to help Texans and others who have to work in the heat.

The SBA is offering loans to homeowner renter non-profits and businesses of any size.

We’re taking a closer look at the current barriers that have from trying to swim across the Rio Grande the lawsuit that has now been filed to stop it and the call for immediate change from a former Texas lawmaker.

The Biden Administration’s new asylum policy has hit a snag in Federal Court.

Schools are gearing up for back-to-school season, officials from Amarillo and Canyon school districts say registration is open for the 23-24 school year.

West Texas A&M University is receiving $6 million in state funding for its center for advancing food animal production in the Panhandle.

Amarillo College hosted a special board of regents meeting Tuesday to discuss the impact of their current president leaving.

Amarillo’s Vision 2045 survey from earlier this year, public surveys were distributed last year and the city council reviewed some of the results at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.