AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "Be able to develop your own ideas and be able to walk your own path."

Helping young men develop their character and academics. That's the mentality of new Palo Duro Head Football Coach Eric Mims. Being a good football player is only part of the equation. The goal is to have these young men excel not only in the game of football, but also the game of life.