Amarillo Police: One person shot in Thompson Park; Officers investigating two other shots fired reports
US regulators probing 5 tech companies' acquisitions to 2010

by: MARCY GORDON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are amping up their investigation of the market dominance of five giant tech companies, demanding detailed information on their acquisitions back to 2010.

The Federal Trade Commission announced the move Tuesday, issuing orders to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc.

The FTC, the Justice Department and a House committee have been investigating the conduct of big tech companies and whether they aggressively bought potential rivals to suppress competition and hurt consumers. Some critics have pointed to Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, for example, as deals that should be questioned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

