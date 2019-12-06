US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi AF officer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, U.S. officials said Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base. Military from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training.

The shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning.The attack left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

There was no immediate report on the shooting carried by Saudi state media. The kingdom has long relied on the U.S. to train its military.

The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.