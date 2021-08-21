United States Capitol Historical Society launching program preserving memories of Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States Capitol Historical Society is launching a program which will preserve memories of the insurrection. Ricky Sayer is in Washington with why they are launching the program.

Scenes like this flashed across millions of screens on January 6th. For Jane Campbell, President and CEO of the United States Capitol Historical Society, it was personal.

“I was shocked and it was horrible,” Campbell said. “This place is our temple of democracy.”

Now, she has a new mission. An oral history project of the insurrection.

“We think while memories are fresh we want to be able to tell what happened,” she said.

Recording the memories of those impacted. Stories of fear and bravery.

“It was a terrible terrible problem,” she continued. “But there were more people who did their jobs, who came together.”

Congress – able to finish the presidential electoral vote count.

For Campbell, this is about more than just telling the stories of the people who were in the Capitol Building.

“There were the families of the Capitol Police who were back home watching in horror,” Campbell said.

Each story, a piece of history that Campbell doesn’t want forgotten.

“It matters to me because this is our history,” Campbell emphasized.

The project launches online in September. Inviting the public to share their stories.

“Only by understanding our past are we able to create a stronger presence,” Campbell concludes.