AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Officials with the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn released a statement regarding the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 passed by the Senate.

“We live in a dangerous world, and maintaining our paramount strength and the deterrence that flows from that is absolutely imperative,” said Sen. Cornyn. “The NDAA will support our troops, strengthen our military readiness, and implement a raft of reforms to strengthen national security.”

According to a release from the office of U.S. Sen. Cornyn., earlier this week, Senator Cornyn voiced the importance of the NDAA on the Senate floor.

To read the full legislation, visit the Congress website.

Sen. Cornyn’s Legislation Included in the Bill:

Sensible Classification Act: Increases accountability and oversight of the classification system, limits overclassification, and directs federal agencies to justify security clearance requirements.

Securing American Acquisitions, Readiness, and Military Stockpiles (ARMS) Act: Gives the U.S. Department of Defense enhanced procurement authorities to quickly refill American defense stockpiles after the President provides aid to an ally or partner attacked by a foreign adversary.

Cranes of Concern at our Ports (CCP) Act: Requires the federal government to evaluate threats and vulnerabilities to U.S. ports posed by cranes manufactured in countries of concern, especially those made by China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC).

Airport Infrastructure Resources (AIR) Security Act: Extends through FY24 Sen. Cornyn’s legislation prohibiting federal airport improvement funds from being used to purchase passenger boarding bridges from companies that threaten the national security of the United States and have violated intellectual property rights.

Other Texas-Specific Provisions Include:

Raises troops’ pay by 5.2%

Authorizes $230 million for military construction projects in Texas , including: $74 million to Fort Bliss in El Paso for rail yard improvements to help the military receive and deploy equipment more efficiently $65.5 million to Fort Cavazos: $20 million for the planning and design of new barracks $37 million for power generation improvement projects and securing the energy grid $2.7 million for a new multipurpose training building $5.8 million for tactical equipment maintenance facilities $46.6 million to the Red River Army Depot for the component rebuild shop $6.7 million to the Texas Air National Guard in Fort Worth: $6.4 million for an aircraft maintenance hangar $381,000 to upgrade maintenance facilities used to care for their trucks and tactical vehicles $20 million to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for a child development center $10.8 million to Joint Base San Antonio for an F-16 Mission Training Center $16 million to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth for a logistics warehouse to provide increased capacity and contribute to operational readiness

, including: Authorizes $35 million to the Pantex Plant, Panhandle, Texas, for the Analytic Gas Laboratory

to the Pantex Plant, Panhandle, Texas, for the Analytic Gas Laboratory Includes over $5 billion to maintain air superiority and support the production rate, modernization, and readiness of the F-35 fleet built at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth

and built at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth Supports Texas job creation at contractors and suppliers throughout multiple industries

at contractors and suppliers throughout multiple industries Streamlines presidential permits required to construct four international bridges between Texas and Mexico in Brownsville, Laredo, and Eagle Pass