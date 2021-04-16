U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington cosponsoring congressional term limits proposal

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, speaks with Border Report after a news conference held on Friday, March 30, 2021, on the banks of the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas. He was part of a group of GOP lawmakers touring South Texas to “see for themselves” the influx of migrants, he said. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is cosponsoring House Joint Resolution 12(HJR12), which proposes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution for term limits on Congress, said U.S. Term Limits, a grass roots term limits advocacy group working to pass term limits on all elected officials.

In a release, U.S. Term Limits said two resolutions calling for twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate and six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives, have been introduced in Congress. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3) is sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and fifteen senators have signed the measure, and several more are expected to join as cosponsors.

House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) is sponsored by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman and has a total of 64 members signed on. U.S. Term Limits said over 100 members are expected to support the resolution during the 117th Congress.

“Support for term limits in Congress has never been as fervent as it is now,” says Nicolas Tomboulides, Executive Director of U.S. Term Limits. He added, “We are grateful to Rep. Arrington for having the guts to admit the institution is broken and taking action on this important congressional term limits amendment.”

According to a U.S. Term Limits press release, both SJR3 and HJR12 specify that current members would not be affected until after 38 states ratify the proposal. It is stated that, “no term beginning before the date of the ratification of this article shall be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment under this article.”

The only way to impose term limits on Congress is through a constitutional amendment, the advocacy group said. Article V of the U.S. Constitution specifies that amendments can only be proposed by Congress or the states.