ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the Biden administration and the state of border security at a rally on Saturday.

Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters two days before the start of early voting for the November election. The rally was held at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

“They’re invading our southern border,” Trump said. “We had it stopped. Biden has allowed millions and millions of illegal aliens to storm across the border…”

According to a report by the Associated Press, a migration surge in September led to a record-number of illegal crossings in a fiscal year.

Along with the topic of immigration, Trump discussed drug trafficking along the border.

“They make the fentanyl and send it through our horribly run southern border,” Trump said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 14,699 pounds of fentanyl in 2022, compared to 11,201 pounds in 2021, according to drug seizure statistics posted by CBP.

“This year more Americans will die of fentanyl and drug overdose than the number of Ukrainians killed in a gruesome and bloody war,” Trump said. “Yet, Biden and the radical democrats do nothing to stop the death and devastation that we have happening right here at home.”

Trump referenced using the death penalty to limit drug smuggling.

“You have to do something very strong, it’s called the death penalty,” Trump said. “You’re going to have no drug problems. Crime is going to going to go down to a level that you haven’t seen.”

According to Trump, his administration had the “best numbers” as a result of the border wall and the presence of 28,000 soldiers along the border. Trump also offered praise for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, calling those in the agencies “heroes.”