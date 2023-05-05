(The Hill) — Former President Trump’s videotaped deposition in E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit was released Friday.

The 48 minutes of footage show Trump responding to questions from Carroll’s lawyer over the writer’s claims that he raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump denies her allegations.

Carroll has sued Trump in a civil case in federal court in New York City, accusing him of sexual battery and defamation.

Portions of the deposition were played for jurors earlier this week, but the footage had not been released publicly. A transcript of the deposition was previously revealed in court filings.

The release of the footage follows requests from two journalists to make it publicly available.

Closing arguments are expected Monday.

This is a developing story.