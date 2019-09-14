Trump backs a Netanyahu priority ahead of Israeli election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lending support to embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a critical election Tuesday by appearing to publicly back one of his key priorities.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defense treaty between the two nations. Trump says it would “further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries.”

The comments just days before Israeli voters are set to decide Netanyahu’s political fate are the latest effort by Trump to back Netanyahu, perhaps his closest personal ally on the world stage.

Trump adds that he looks forward to continuing the discussions after the election when they meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.