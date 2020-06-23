The Latest: State of America today factors into some votes

Voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, neighborhood precincts were closed and voters that didn’t cast mail in ballots were directed to one central polling location. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a handful of primary elections across the United States (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

For some voters in Shelbyville, Kentucky, the state of America was a big factor in how they cast their ballots. For that reason, they voted for President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Explaining his vote for Trump, health care worker Tony Parada said, “Not that I’m a fan of the gentleman necessarily, but I’m a strong anti-Marxist, and I feel like that’s an underpinning of a lot of American politics nowadays.”

Jerry and Libby Claypool said they were fearful of what might happen if Democrats won.

“I feel if Republicans don’t stay in power, this country is going to hell,” Jerry Claypool said.

“I feel like what’s going on right now is very, very scary,” his wife, Libby Claypool, added. She said she thinks people started out protesting nicely, but now it seems their agenda is destruction and it breaks her heart.

Neither Parada nor the Claypools, all of whom are white, had reservations about voting in person.

“I’ve lived through a lot of diseases and yes, this is a bad one, but let’s get real. We’re not all going to die from it,” said Libby Claypool, who said she’s nearly 80.

___

Noon

Kentucky’s two biggest cities are trying something new this year because of the coronavirus pandemic: They consolidated polling places to one big site in each city.

So far, it seems to be working out, despite heavy rainfall in Kentucky.

In Louisville, the state’s largest city with 600,000 residents, voters are being shuttled to the Kentucky Exposition Center from satellite lots. Large crowds were flowing through the convention center so quickly Tuesday morning that there was no need for people to stand at wait at the many social distancing markers on the floor.

“It was in and out, no waiting at all,” said 51-year-old Anthony Spicer, an African American explosives expert who works as a consultant to law enforcement and the military. But he wasn’t able to vote in the Democratic Party primary like he wanted to because he’s a registered independent. He ended up switching parties and said: “Now I should be set for November.”

In Lexington, the state’s second-largest city with 323,000 people, voters are being sent into the hallways of the University of Kentucky’s football stadium.