The Latest: Stone convicted in 7 count indictment

Roger Stone leaves the federal court Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to “debrief” the president’s son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Roger Stone’s conviction on witness tampering and other charges (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is reacting to news that his longtime friend and confidant Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The president tweeted Friday, just minutes after the jury handed down its verdict in federal court in Washington.

He called Stone’s conviction “a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country,” because his frequent nemeses, including Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and “including even Mueller himself,” have not been convicted.

“Didn’t they lie?,” Trump’s tweet said.

Stone was convicted on a seven-count indictment brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election tampering.

Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

__

12:05 p.m.

A judge says can Roger Stone can remain free pending his sentencing in February.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected prosecutors’ request that Stone be jailed following his conviction Friday for lying to Congress and other charges stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Jackson said Stone will be subject to the same conditions he faced following his arrest, including a gag order preventing him from talking to media.

She set Stone’s sentencing for Feb. 6. Stone, 67, could face up to 20 years in prison.

__

11:52 a.m.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington.

Stone was convicted Friday. He was charged in a seven-count indictment that alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton that were released by the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors say Stone lied to Congress about his conversations about WikiLeaks with New York radio host Randy Credico and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

He’s also accused of trying to intimidate Credico and threatening to take his dog.

Stone had denied the allegations and decried the case as politically motivated.