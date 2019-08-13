The Latest: Trump takes credit for plant announced in 2012

MONACA, Pennsylvania (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the economy (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling workers at Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex that the largest investment in the state’s history would have never happened without me and us.”

That’s despite the fact that Shell announced its plans to build the complex in 2012, when President Barack Obama was in office.

Trump is speaking in Monaca to highlighting his support for manufacturing as he tries to hold support in the Rust Belt towns that helped him win in 2016,

The plant is part of a growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics

But Trump told reporters earlier that he’s not worried about producing more plastics in the U.S.

He says, “Plastics are fine” and the problem is what’s “floating across the ocean from other places, including China.”

__

12:29 a.m.

President Donald Trump is showcasing the growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

Trump is also trying to hold onto the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016.

Trump will travel to Monaca, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to tour Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The facility is being built in an area hungry for investment and will convert ethane to approximately 1.6 million tons of polyethylene a year.

The trip is Trump’s latest effort to highlight the burning of dirty fossil fuels in defiance of increasingly urgent warnings on climate change and an embrace of plastics at a time when the world is increasingly alarmed over its ubiquity and impact.