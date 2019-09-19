The Latest: Trump accuses SF of environmental violations

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump in California (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the Environmental Protection Agency will be “putting out a notice” of violations in San Francisco related to its homeless population.

Trump told reporters Wednesday aboard Air Force One that a tremendous amount of waste, including needles, is going through storm drains into the ocean.

He says: “It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco. And we’re going to be giving San Francisco — they’re in total violation — we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

Trump says: “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.”

Trump is returning to Washington after two days of fundraising in California.

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump remains on a war footing. With California.

Trump’s primary mission during his two-day visit to the state was to raise millions from wealthy Republicans. But he also made a point of deriding the state’s handling of its homeless crisis, and on Wednesday, he issued a long-expected challenge to California’s authority to reduce car emissions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in turn, publicly called out the Trump White House for a lack of “moral authority” and lamented the state’s “unfortunate relationship” with the president.

The president and many Republicans see little downside to him making the nation’s most populous state a ready villain.