The Latest: House OKs limiting Trump ability to strike Iran

FILE – This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Democratic-controlled House is moving to put a liberalized stamp on Pentagon policy with a $725 billion defense policy measure that pares back the Trump administration’s defense request and authority to make war against Iran. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and the defense policy bill (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The Democratic-controlled House has voted to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to make war against Iran. That restriction is part of a leftward-leaning defense policy bill that also cuts back Trump’s record Pentagon budget request.

The party-line vote on the annual defense measure came after more than two dozen Republicans joined with Democrats on a 251-170 tally to require Trump to get authorization from Congress to conduct military strikes against Iran.

Last month Trump came within minutes of launching a missile strike against Iran in retaliation for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone.

The defense policy measure passed after several other provisions were tacked on by the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which had been upset by leadership’s handling of a border bill last month.

__

12:50 a.m.

The Democratic-controlled House is moving to put a liberalized stamp on Pentagon policy with a $725 billion measure that pares back the Trump administration’s defense request and its authority to make war against Iran.

In passing the legislation Friday, Democratic leaders are hoping to regain their balance as their caucus still smarts from a fight between moderates and progressives over last month’s $4.6 billion border bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took heat over her handling of that measure, but the path for the defense measure has gone far more smoothly.

The House measure, which cuts President Donald Trump’s $750 billion request for the military by $17 billion, is still too rich for some progressives, who also balk at its continued funding of overseas military operations.