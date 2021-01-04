The Latest: Biden urges voters to support Ossoff, Warnock

President-elect Joe Biden arrives to board his plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, en route to Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest in U.S. politics (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is addressing a drive-in rally in a parking lot in Atlanta ahead of Georgia’s two pivotal Senate special elections.

Biden took the stage Monday under sunny skies and mild temperatures approaching 60 degrees using a lectern featuring a blue “Vote” placard. He was in Georgia to campaign on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Biden wore his trademark aviator sunglasses and a blue face mask emblazoned with “VOTE” that he peeled off to speak.

The races on Tuesday could decide which party controls the Senate, which will have profound implications for a wide-ranging legislative agenda Biden hopes to advance.

The president-elect’s transition team said about 500 cars had been admitted to the venue rally, which featured large video screens imploring attendees: “Help us keep this event safe. Please stay in your vehicles at all times. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing.” Many people stood in small groups outside their vehicles or sat on car roofs. Mask-wearing appeared to be nearly universal.

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are campaigning in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections, two races that could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate. Trump is continuing to push Republican lawmakers to fight Biden’s electoral victory when Congress meets to affirm the vote on Wednesday.

2:30 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee will be joining the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is encouraging Americans to do the same.

The committee said Monday in a statement that it will “partner with service leaders, community members, and local, state, and national organizations across the country to organize events that unite Americans around service in their communities.”

It says events will focus on COVID-19 relief and challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including poverty, hunger and racial injustice. The event is Jan. 18, two days before Biden’s inauguration.

Groups are being strongly encouraged to hold virtual events because of the pandemic, which has transformed this year’s inaugural festivities.

Organizers on Sunday announced that Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” and limited footprint to avoid drawing crowds. The day before he is sworn in, he is planning to hold a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the virus.